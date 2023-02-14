Google Photos on iPhone no longer works after updating to iOS 16.3.1

In the past few hours, Apple has released iOS and iPad 16.3.1, macOS Ventura 13.2.1, tvOS 16.3.2, watchOS 9.3.1 and HomePod 16.3.2. All of these versions arrived within two weeks of the release of the previous ones and, strangely, without any beta versions. Contrary to usual, in fact, Apple has not tested before releaseboth with developers and with public beta testers, these releases that do not add new features but mainly correct bugs present in previous versions and optimize the system.

Precisely this lack of a test phase before release could be the basis of the issue affecting the Google Photos app which, after upgrading to iOS 16.3.1 no longer works. Trying to launch it, in fact, the app immediately crashes and closes. This problem is not only limited to some users but affects everyone.

At the moment, Google hasn’t released an updated version yet of the app but it is probable that this could happen as soon as possible given the critical situation. Even if this bug is due to the new version of iOS, in fact, it will surely be up to the app developer to try to fix it.

Therefore, if you only use Google Photos on iOS, it would be advisable not to update yet to iOS 16.3.1 but first wait for the release of a correct version of the app and then proceed with the installation of the new firmware. However, the new iOS release also includes a fix for a “vulnerability known to be actively exploited in the wild.” The advice, therefore, is definitely to proceed as soon as possible with the system update and then wait for the problem with Google Photos to be resolved.