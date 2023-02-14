5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsAppleGoogle Photos on iPhone no longer works after updating to iOS 16.3.1

Google Photos on iPhone no longer works after updating to iOS 16.3.1

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
1081645.jpeg
1081645.jpeg
- Advertisement -

In the past few hours, Apple has released iOS and iPad 16.3.1, macOS Ventura 13.2.1, tvOS 16.3.2, watchOS 9.3.1 and HomePod 16.3.2. All of these versions arrived within two weeks of the release of the previous ones and, strangely, without any beta versions. Contrary to usual, in fact, Apple has not tested before releaseboth with developers and with public beta testers, these releases that do not add new features but mainly correct bugs present in previous versions and optimize the system.

Precisely this lack of a test phase before release could be the basis of the issue affecting the Google Photos app which, after upgrading to iOS 16.3.1 no longer works. Trying to launch it, in fact, the app immediately crashes and closes. This problem is not only limited to some users but affects everyone.

- Advertisement -

At the moment, Google hasn’t released an updated version yet of the app but it is probable that this could happen as soon as possible given the critical situation. Even if this bug is due to the new version of iOS, in fact, it will surely be up to the app developer to try to fix it.

Therefore, if you only use Google Photos on iOS, it would be advisable not to update yet to iOS 16.3.1 but first wait for the release of a correct version of the app and then proceed with the installation of the new firmware. However, the new iOS release also includes a fix for a “vulnerability known to be actively exploited in the wild.” The advice, therefore, is definitely to proceed as soon as possible with the system update and then wait for the problem with Google Photos to be resolved.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Android 14: here’s when the beta and the stable version will arrive

Google has already revealed the update schedule for its new version of its Android...
Latest news

A Panama Papers banker is Adani’s man in London

On the Companies House database, which lists all registered firms in the UK, a...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.