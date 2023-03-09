Android 14: Google deploys the second Developer Preview version, here are all the news

Google has decided to start rolling out Android 14 Developer Preview 2, and as expected, the new update brings several new changes, including many new features.

Google is now rolling out the second Developer Preview of Android 14, following the release of the first preview last month for its Pixel smartphones. The latest update brings several improvements to the security and software optimization sections as well as customization options to the next version of Android.

Google improves the security of smartphones running Android 14

The American giant points out that this update allows users to better control their data. So the new Developer Preview includes changes that allow users to let an app access specific photos rather than their entire library.

Google says there are now three options for allowing an app to access your photos: Allow access to all photos » does what it says, Select pictures » allows you to choose what can be accessed, and « Not to allow simply blocks an app from accessing your photos or videos. This is useful if, for example, you use a third-party application that allows you to edit your photos.

Good news, Android 14 will finally let you dismiss notifications that couldn’t be dismissed before. This includes, for example, persistent background app icons that don’t disappear with the swipe of a finger. Google explains that you can now make them disappear when you unlock your phone.

In Android 14 DP2, Google is also making changes to streamline app performance, including preventing apps from running when not in use, to improve smartphone battery life and reduce battery consumption.

Passkeys are coming to Android 14

Google also offers safer and easier ways to sign in. A new API will offer a more secure connection option without a password, thanks to access keys, the famous passkeys. This should make it easier for users to log into apps with biometric security, and have a more secure experience, as passkeys aren’t susceptible to phishing or spoofing attacks. scams as are passwords.

Google’s dream is that one day entering a password will be obsolete and that we will instead use other, more secure methods to log in to apps and services. Passkeys work on all operating systems, are built on rigorous industry standards, and can be used both on the web and in standalone applications.

Android 14 DP2 brings more customization options

With Regional Preferences, once your device is running Android 14, you will be able to customize the temperature units, first day of the week, and numbering system, depending on your region. So if you’re a European living in the US, you won’t be stuck with Fahrenheit anymore.

Google is also preparing the arrival of a new “Emoji Lab” wallpaper creator for Pixel phones, which will allow you to create your own wacky wallpapers. Beyond a simple collection of built-in wallpapers, this feature will provide access to a simple three-step creation process. First, you choose a few different emojis (up to 14) to form the base. Then you can choose the pattern in which the emojis are arranged, with options like “Tile”, “Lotus” and “Stack”. Finally, you can choose from an assortment of two-tone color palettes.

Also note that Google has partially enabled a custom clock setting in the “Wallpaper and style” section. Currently listed as “Clock settings,” the option describes your ability to “Choose a custom clock,” presumably for the lock screen. For the moment, impossible to click on the new option.

Also found in Android 14 Developer Preview 2 is a “Flash notifications” feature that will allow Pixel owners to emulate the notification LED that disappeared from many smartphones a long time ago. You can enable “camera flash notifications” or “screen flash notifications” independently or simultaneously by going to Settings > Accessibility > Flash Notifications.

Google is also making some changes to some already existing features. This is for example the case of the return gesture, which now benefits from a new animation with a bubble containing an arrow, rather than a simple arrow as is the case now.

Speaking of gestures, gesture navigation settings were previously buried in System > Gestures. Now, Google has added a shortcut in display settings (called “Navigation mode”) and removed them from the previous menu, giving them their own shortcut in system settings.

Finally, Google has added a shortcut to the battery widget on its Pixel smartphones right in the battery settings section. At the bottom, you’ll find a touch area that brings up the widget with an option to add it to your home screen. The DP2 also offers new possibilities to adapt applications to the large screens of tablets and foldable devices, in particular by adding support for the stylus.

Who can install the Androd 14 Developer Preview 2?

The second Developer Preview of Android 14 must be installed manually and is currently only compatible with Google Pixel phones from Pixel 4a, and up to the latest Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro models.

As the name suggests, we don’t recommend trying to install the new Android 14 preview unless you’re a developer or using a secondary device, as essential features might be missing. Google will soon release a beta version of the software suitable for the general public, so you can try out all the new features of the new operating system. According to Google’s official schedule, the first beta is expected to arrive as early as next month.