Windows 11 File Explorer becomes more useful with this feature

Windows 11 Explorer could improve a little more with a new dynamic that the Microsoft team is preparing.

Beyond the new design and the tab system, Microsoft wants this section to be practical for users, both with files stored on the computer and those that are in the cloud.

New option in File Explorer to work with online files

A few days ago, we told you all the news about Windows 11 in its latest update. However, there is still a lot to see from Windows 11 in 2023.

The Microsoft team is working on a number of features that we might see in a future update to the operating system. For example, a new dynamic for File Explorer is already being tested among business users.

With one of the latest versions, Windows File Explorer gained some interesting features, such as the tab system, a new organization of its main sections, and some extras. And in the future, Microsoft wants to boost the dynamics of Explorer even more with a new “File Recommendations” feature.

As you can see in the image above, Windows 11 will show a series of file recommendations at the top of Explorer. If you pay attention to the image, you will see that they are not files that you have stored on your computer, but rather files in the cloud.

This dynamic will be based on the interaction and activity that the user has carried out with the files, so Windows will suggest those that could be relevant. A dynamic that applies to both files owned by the user and those that have been shared by their team.

It could be an interesting function, since it would allow users to always have the online files they are working on at hand. However, some may prefer to do without this new section. In any case, it could be an option that can be disabled from the Explorer settings.

At the moment, this new dynamic is only available on a trial basis with some users who are part of the Insiders program. Depending on the feedback Microsoft receives, it may be implemented in a future version of Windows 11.