Android 13: Samsung releases stable One UI 5 for Galaxy Z Fold 4 in Europe

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Android 13: Samsung releases stable One UI 5 for Galaxy Z Fold 4 in Europe
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has already received the update with One UI 5.0 and Android 13 in the United States and now it’s time for users in Europe, who are also receiving the news. According to SamMobile, the new version is available first to those who signed up for the One UI beta program through the Samsung Members app.

The firmware with the update is F936BXXU1BVK3 and can only be installed on devices using One UI 5.0 Beta. In this way, if you have a Galaxy Z Fold 4 and you had this version, just go to Settings > Software update > Download and install to say goodbye to most bugs.

Image: SamMobile

The new version still brings the October security patch with fixes for more than 50 vulnerabilities. So Samsung should release a new update with the November or December patch in the coming weeks.

At the moment, this incremental update weighs in at around 329.65 MB as it only contains bug fixes for the beta version. The stable version to be released to everyone is expected to be around 2GB in size.

Unfortunately, there is still no forecast for the release of the update in Europe, but we believe that the South Korean will release the update in the coming weeks in our country.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 specs
  • 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with 23:9 aspect ratio
    • 120 Hz refresh rate and 2176 x 1812 pixels resolution
  • 6.2 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X external display
    • 120 Hz refresh rate and 2316 x 904 pixels resolution
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Mobile Platform
  • 12 GB of RAM memory
  • 256 or 512 GB of internal storage
  • IPx8 certification
  • Front cameras:
    • 10 MP main
    • 4 MP under-screen camera
  • Triple rear camera:
    • 50 MP main sensor (OIS)
    • 12 MP ultrawide sensor
    • 10 MP telephoto sensor (3x optical zoom)
  • 4,400 mAh battery, with 25W charging
  • Android 12 as operating system, under One UI 4 interface
  • Dimensions: 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm
  • Weight: 263g
(updated Nov 21, 2022, 2:40 PM)
