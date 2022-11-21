Android 13: Samsung releases stable One UI 5 for Galaxy Z Fold 4 in Europe

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has already received the update with One UI 5.0 and Android 13 in the United States and now it’s time for users in Europe, who are also receiving the news. According to SamMobile, the new version is available first to those who signed up for the One UI beta program through the Samsung Members app.

The firmware with the update is F936BXXU1BVK3 and can only be installed on devices using One UI 5.0 Beta. In this way, if you have a Galaxy Z Fold 4 and you had this version, just go to Settings > Software update > Download and install to say goodbye to most bugs.

The new version still brings the October security patch with fixes for more than 50 vulnerabilities. So Samsung should release a new update with the November or December patch in the coming weeks.

- Advertisement -

At the moment, this incremental update weighs in at around 329.65 MB as it only contains bug fixes for the beta version. The stable version to be released to everyone is expected to be around 2GB in size.

Unfortunately, there is still no forecast for the release of the update in Europe, but we believe that the South Korean will release the update in the coming weeks in our country.