Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech GiantsAppleTC Teach: how to create a direct download link on Google Drive

TC Teach: how to create a direct download link on Google Drive

Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
TC Teach: how to create a direct download link on Google Drive
- Advertisement -

If you’ve been following us for a while, then you probably already know that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add knowledge to your everyday life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps.

Today, continuing this routine, we present another tip; this time, for Google Drive users! Learn how to create a direct download link on Google’s cloud service below.

How to Create a Direct Download Link in Google Drive

Google Drive enables its users to share files basically in two ways: directly by sending emails or by creating and sharing private or public links.

- Advertisement -

In common, both methods, when their links are accessed, will take the user to a download page, being necessary to click on a button to start downloading the file.

With creating a deep link, on the other hand, this second step can be skipped. Thus, whoever clicks on the link created through the procedure described below will see the download begin automatically. The method can be replicated on any device.

  • Go to Google Drive and find the file you want to share;
  • Right-click on the file and click on “Generate Link”🇧🇷

  • Set the link access to “Anyone with the link” and click on “copy link🇧🇷
1669056366 495 TC Teach how to create a direct download link on

So far, the procedure has been basically the same as for a common share, as we’ve taught you in other tutorials. Now that you have the link in hand, you’ll need to make a small change to it to make the direct download possible.

  • At this point, your link will look like this:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YEkSgg55WiCdaUvNyKkjPp_lyUpsWWUc/view?usp=share_link
- Advertisement -

🇧🇷

  • Copy the text between “d/” and “/view🇧🇷 In our case it will be: 1YEkSgg55WiCdaUvNyKkjPp_lyUpsWWUc🇧🇷 This is the file’s unique ID.
  • Now, insert that ID in place of the “FILEID” at the link below:

https://drive.google.com/uc?export=download&id=FILEID

  • Your link will look like this:
- Advertisement -

https://drive.google.com/uc?export=download&id=1YEkSgg55WiCdaUvNyKkjPp_lyUpsWWUc

This is the direct download link for the selected file in Google Drive. Click the link or paste it into your browser. Instead of displaying the download web page, the file will download automatically.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

Enjoy! Paramount Plus offers 50% discount on the annual plan

Currently, Europe already has the main streaming platforms in the world and one...
Mobile

The future iPhone 15 Pro will have a change in its design with the help of titanium

Little by little, the first information about the news that the next Apple...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.