Android 13: Moto G60, G40 Fusion, OnePlus 5 and 5T can now be updated via custom ROMs

android 13 was released by Google last Monday (15) and it is now possible to update some phones with the so-called custom ROMs, which are already available for the Moto G40 fusion, G60, oneplus 5 and 5T. See now where to download these customized versions of Android to update your phone.

Android 13 for Moto G40 Fusion and G60

Starting with the Moto G40 Fusion and G60, the custom ROM for them was created by developer Raghu varma from XDA Developers. The ROMs are based on the AOSP project, so these versions have the Pixel Launcher, official wallpapers, icons and even fonts.

Custom ROM for Moto G40 Fusion. Image: XDA

Furthermore, it is worth mentioning that Safety.net is verified for this ROM, which still has SELinux applied, guaranteeing a higher level of security for these users.

Apple has purchased a startup linked to NFC payments for 100 million

The ROM can be downloaded from the link below, where you will find the instructions to install it on your phone.

  • Android 13 for Moto G40 Fusion and Moto G60 – download
Android 13 for OnePlus 5 and 5T

The custom ROM for the OnePlus 5 and 5T was created by senior XDA Developers member robertogl, who also relied on the AOSP project to create this version.

This ROM also integrates SELinux and seems to be stable most of the time, but there are some bugs like the inability to use mobile data at times in this initial release.

Custom ROM for OnePlus 5. Image: XDA

According to XDA, the ROM behaves stably most of the time, so it’s a good option if you want to update your OnePlus to the latest Android version.

  • Android 13 for OnePlus 5 and 5T – login

It is worth mentioning that installing a custom ROM violates a cell phone’s warranty, as it is necessary to unlock the Bootloader and install a custom Recovery to change the smartphone’s system. So we do not recommend that you perform this procedure if you are not experienced with these situations, as these procedures can cause permanent damage to your cell phone.

know more
  • The Motorola Moto G40 Fusion is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.
  • The Motorola Moto G60 is available at Magazine Luiza for BRL 1,439. The cost-benefit is Good. There are 8 better models.
  • The OnePlus 5T is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.
  • The OnePlus 5 is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.
(Updated August 17, 2022 at 10:54 am)

More like this

