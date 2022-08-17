HomeTech GiantsAppleSpotify tests in-app audio reactions for publishing as podcasts

Spotify tests in-app audio reactions for publishing as podcasts

1660745133 spotify tests in app audio reactions for publishing as podcasts.jpeg
Spotify has tested yet another feature to its users. The music streaming service would be experimenting with a new feature that would allow it to record audio Reactions and publish them to the app as if they were podcasts.

The discovery was made by a user on reddit, who posted screenshots of the feature in action. The reaction is usually done on a song heard previously. After finishing a playlist, the prompt appeared on the screen with a request to give feedback and a button to record.

publishing-as-podcasts.jpeg" width="660" height="440">

Image: Reproduction

Once done, the audio can be edited in a simple way and you can even add some background music. After completing the process, you can publish it to Spotify, as if it were a podcast episode.

It is worth mentioning that Spotify usually tests tools that do not go definitively to the final version of the application. One of them is the HiFi quality of the audios, scheduled for 2021, but it has been postponed indefinitely. Streaming has still tested ticket sales for shows on the platform and separation of the Play and Random buttons.

AirPods Pro 2 in Q2 2022 and meanwhile demand for AirPods 3 falls | Kuo

The new resource has been tested in Vietnam and is not expected to land permanently in other markets.

Spotify can be downloaded or updated directly from the official stores for Android and iOS. The download is available on the card located below the text.

What are your expectations for adding yet another feature to Spotify? Comment with us!

