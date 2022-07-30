An alternative to Google Photos where you can back up photos and videos securely and privately

Ente is a fairly young online platform and an to well-known options like , which allows users to have a space in the cloud where they can automatically back up their personal photos and videos and privately.

It has a solid architecture for its operation, with servers available in multiple locations where users’ assets can be replicated, in addition to having open source web and mobile applications, where encryption is carried out on the client side.



It is striking that among the multiple locations where they have their servers is an “underground shelter against radioactive fallout),” as they commented a year ago through the Reddit platform.

Among other communication channels, they also have their own subreddit for those who want to be aware of their news.

Focused on privacy and security

This platform arose from the need to have an option for managing personal photos and videos in the cloud that offers a series of features that no other similar service has come to offer to date.

Among other aspects, Ente allows you to make automatic backup copies with original quality, the synchronization of assets between all devices with end-to-end encryption, and even allows you to share albums with family and friends also in an end-to-end encrypted way.

Users will be able to choose from different storage plans with corresponding prices, starting with the 10GB option for just €0.99 per month or €9.99 per year. Likewise, and at no additional cost, users will be able to share their spaces with their relatives through family plans, launched in the middle of last May.

But this service also offers 1 GB of storage for free for a trial period of 365 days, more than enough time for users to test its benefits, plus what is about to arrive in the future, for which They have a roadmap.

Users will be able to access the applications both from the official mobile platforms as well as from alternatives such as F-Droid in the case of users with Android mobiles who wish to have open source applications on their devices.

More information: Entity