Dublin traffic LIVE: Collision on M50 blocks multiple lanes

A collision on the M50 is blocking multiple lanes as motorists have been caught up in heavy delays on the busy road.

The crash happened on the northbound route between J04 Ballymun and J03 M1/M50.

The auxiliary lane and lane 1 has been affected by the incident.

Commuters have been warned of delays as traffic jams are on the rise across Dublin.

Over 160 jams have been reported in the capital with over 70% congestion level.

We will bring you all the latest updates on our live blog below.

Collision on the M50 blocking two lanes

