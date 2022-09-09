AMD processors change their numbering (although everything will continue to be quite a mess)

If you pay attention to the component market, you will have more or less control over whether one processor is superior to another or more modern. Intel and numbering systems are not perfectbut one ends up getting used to them.

Now AMD has precisely sought to improve its CPU model numbering system for laptops, and has done so with a new proposal that is interesting, but that it will be confusing again especially at the beginning. So, it’s time to relearn why a specific model has that specific numbering: below we explain how it works.

Which processor is more powerful?

As explained in AMD, this new numbering system was necessary for several reasons. To get started, the old one could no longer accommodate the new models what they were preparing. In addition, they wanted to offer a proposal that was valid for enthusiasts, end users and also for their partners (manufacturers and OEMs).

The system will be put into operation in 2023, when the 7000 family processors are on the market. In the