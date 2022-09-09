Tired of Apple Music? So you can unsubscribe from iOS and Android

- Advertisement -

It is possible that, by recommendation and simple cur ity, you are trying the streaming service Music. If you’re not liking it very much and you want to delete your account, you should know that doing so is quite simple using the mobile terminal on which the application is installed. We show you the steps you must follow. This is one of those cases in which Apple has not managed to be the best, at least for the moment. Currently, Spotify is the option that offers the best options of all those that exist. Its usability is excellent, as well as its database. In addition, its multiple options, where there is no shortage of podcasts, make it the app of this type chosen by more users. And, perhaps, this is the step you want to take. And what better than not leaving any trace in the Cupertino company. How to unsubscribe from the Apple Music service Luckily, the firm now led by Tim Cook offers everything you need to achieve this in the application itself. And it is so both in the operating system itself and in Apple’s own iOS. Therefore, in a matter of a few minutes, and regardless of the terminal you have, you will be able to cancel your account in the streaming music service we are talking about. Download on Android The first thing you have to do is open the application in the usual way and, once you see the initial screen, you must use the icon with three points that is in the upper right part. Now you must choose, among all the options that appear, the one called Manage Subscriptions. Click on it to access the necessary settings. You will now find a possibility called Cancel subscription, just below the plans that exist in the Apple service. Use it and follow the steps that appear. You are done. Delete your account in iOS Again you have to open the application that you have on your iPhone or iPad. In this case, what you have to do is locate your name at the top of the screen and, now, click on it to access the configuration options. Select Subscriptions among all the possibilities that exist in the first menu that appears, and then, do the same in the subscription that you have active among those that you see in the list on the screen. Now click on Cancel subscription in the lower area and follow the steps that will be seen. Done this, you’re done. As you can see, everything is very simple… as well as registering. And this is appreciated. With the Cupertino company, the times of calls or emails that are not answered to unsubscribe are a thing of the past. And, without a doubt, much appreciated. Obviously, if one day you regret it, you can easily return to Apple Music if you choose. >