AMD mistakenly reveals its new AI feature for background noise suppression

AMD has had an oversight on its YouTube channel for which it temporarily showed a preview of a future powered by Artificial Intelligence, which would allow to be suppressed when making a video call or an audio call.

This function, according to the advance, will have “a deep learning algorithm in real time” capable of performing a “2-way noise reduction” by filtering out background noise from incoming and outgoing microphone audio.



Before disappearing publicly, Reddit user u/zenobian managed to get hold of a copy of the trailer to upload to AMD’s subreddit, though the feature is yet to be officially announced. it will become integrated into the Adrenalin software, which is delivered by default along with the graphics card drivers.

The rival to Nvidia’s RTX Voice

This future feature It intends to be the rival of RTX Voice launched by Nvidia for its graphics cards, managing to suppress nearby noises such as the one that can be produced by typing on a mechanical keyboard or even the noise of the fans of the nearby computer, but also noises whose foci are more faras a possible work that may be produced in a neighbor’s house, and more.

Initially, Nvidia released RTX Voice for its most current cards, although shortly after it was also made available for older graphics cards, so in the case of Nvidia it is not necessary to meet a series of specific hardware requirements in order to work.

AMD has the challenge of matching the results at least to those of RTX Voice, although at the moment it is unknown if it will launch it for its most current graphics cards or it will also arrive for older graphics cards.

Those who have tried RTX Voice say that this function works magic when it comes to suppressing external noise to favor the clarity of participation in the use of video calls and audio calls.

It will be a matter of waiting for AMD to take action to remove any doubts about its function that will help at the time of virtual meetings.