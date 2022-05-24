Amazon launches its new Fire 7 tablet: more powerful, with more battery and at a great price

The Amazon online store has announced the renewal of its smallest and most portable tablet, the Fire 7. This is a device that aims to be an excellent solution for those who want to achieve something more than what e-books allow (but they can be used as such without problems, since among other things it has a useful dark mode and has access to directly the own content of the Kindle). We show you what’s new on offer.

The device maintains a screen of seven inches that allows it to have reduced dimensions that even make it possible to carry it inside a small bag or backpack (in addition, it is quite light). With a good resolution that ensures you can watch videos with a fairly solvent quality, the North American firm has improved the resistance offered by the tablet’s casing because, among other things, it is capable of withstanding splashes. So much so, that it surpasses the iPad Mini 2021 in this section, something that is quite positive.

It should also be mentioned that we have tried to be as sustainable as possible when manufacturing the Amazon Fire 7. An example of what we say is that plastics used are 35% recycled and, in addition, 95% of its assembly is made of wood. An important detail here is that it has the certification Carbon Trust Reducing CO2which is a clear symptom of the manufacturer’s concern for everything that refers to the protection of the environment.

More power in this Fire 7

The previous generation was a bit tight in terms of the performance it offered because the content has become much more demanding. Thus, the determination has been made to improve it, and for this purpose, doubled the amount of RAM integrated and uses a quad-core processor that works at a frequency of 2GHz. In other words, you will be able to watch multimedia content in High Definition without noticing a drop in performance and, furthermore, the Android-based operating system works much more efficiently.

Another of the great improvements is the inclusion of an improved battery, since its amperage has been increased without having to make the tablet larger. The fact is that now you can use the Fire 7 up to 10 hours on a full charge, which is a brand that convinces everyone. By the way, there is another improvement in this section: the charging port is usb type cso it is much more universal and follows the recommendations made by the European Union.

A price that is striking in this tablet

Considering that this device is not lacking in proper connectivity options as it includes both Bluetooth as Wi-Fi (and, aside, it should be noted that it has a couple of cameras with which you can make good quality videoconferences), the price that has been communicated by Amazon that this Fire 7 has is €79.99 which is not bad at all. Its sale in Spain is located in the June 29 and its color is black, as is usual in this product range (by the way, from the very day of its launch in the online store, covers in different colors can be purchased for €29.99).

