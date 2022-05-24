apple prepares a new homepod speaker, when will it arrive?

There are many who wonder if Apple intends to continue betting on the product range of speakers HomePod. The truth is that this accessory is not talked about much in general terms, but its quality is good enough to have nothing to envy to the options offered by competitors such as Google or Amazon. Well, it seems that there will be news and could arrive this year.

The truth is that since the Cupertino company discontinued the HomePod and only maintains its commitment to the Mini version, there are not a few who believe that Apple may be considering abandon this segment of the market because the competition is quite strong because there are several companies that have had a very dominant presence for years. But, the truth is that this is not the usual way of proceeding for the company now run by Tim Cook, far from it.

Manzana

Possible arrival of a new Apple HomePod

According to the information published by Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst who specializes in everything that has to do with Apple, the firm would be working to put a new smart speaker on the market with Siri support in not much time. And when could this happen? Well, as indicated end of this same year 2022 or, at the latest, first quarter of 2023. In other words, everything that has to do with the supply and design would be finalized (and there would be no problems with the manufacturers, as it seems to be the case with the iPhone 14).

Apple would release a new version of HomePod in 4Q22-1Q23, and there may not be much innovation in hardware design. Smart speakers are undoubtedly one of the essential elements of the home ecosystem, but I think Apple is still figuring out how to succeed in this market.

— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 20, 2022

What is not very clear at the moment is whether it is a Large HomePod, or a new version of the Mini. The normal thing would be that we are talking about the substitute of the one that is discontinued, in order to offer a wide product line and that solves the needs of all types of users. But considering that the smallest devices are the best sellers at the moment, no must be discarded that the Cupertino company wants to play it safe or, perhaps, that a device is announced halfway in terms of size.

Can you stand up to Amazon and Google?

Well, the truth is that Apple does not have it easy at all, since these two companies are currently launching very complete products that are widely accepted by third-party manufacturers in their devices (such as plugs, light bulbs, and even televisions). Much things have to change for the new HomePod to swerve into the situation. But, knowing Apple, this is never out of the question.

>