Amazon has an idea to create its own ChatGPT, and it looks really good

The arrival of has boosted the success of Artificial Intelligence. However, the integration of this technology poses challenges beyond its mere implementation, making it crucial to give it meaning in use. For example, it would be strange if launched a ChatGPT competitor directly, but not add its features to make life easier for those who buy in its online store. Information coming from Bloomberg indicates that the electronic commerce giant is also committed to AI, but it will do it in its own way. That is, it will not be limited to launching an option that is similar to ChatGPT. It must be said that we have already witnessed how Alexa will improve by taking inspiration from OpenAI development, but now Amazon’s own platform will also benefit from this technology, it seems. Amazon’s Idea for AI Use Interestingly, the leak is directly supported by Amazon, which posted a highly detailed job posting for a software engineer whose job it would be to “reimagine” the Amazon search experience, transforming it into a more interactive and conversational experience. And that is where Artificial Intelligence comes into play. The post, which has since been removed, explains that Amazon’s new search feature will have the ability to answer user questions, rather than simply display a list of products that match the term entered in the search. shop bar. Thus, there is a glimpse of the potential to provide an experience similar to the new Google Shopping search with AI. In addition, the development of the company d by Jeff Bezos would be able to compare products and offer personalized suggestions for each user. The truth is that Artificial Intelligence could completely revolutionize the way we shop. Instead of having to type names, we can verbally express what we want and the AI ​​will take care of finding it (even presenting us with alternatives). More applications for the online store It will not only be limited to that, Amazon will use Artificial Intelligence to solve everything that has to do with inventory in a much more efficient way. Coinciding with the aforementioned leak, a senior company executive gave an interview to the US network CNBC, in which he announced that Amazon plans to use AI to overcome the obstacle of managing everything it has in its warehouses. Thus, for example, it will be possible from determining the optimal number of units of a product in the distribution centers, to establishing forecasts of an increase in demand depending on the time of year. We will have to see if this is possible, but the truth is that Amazon can take full advantage of everything that Artificial Intelligence offers. >