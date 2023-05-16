The iPhone 16 Pro will surprise you with its screen and camera. What news will it bring?

- Advertisement -

It is common that, as the event of a product presentation approaches, it is common for more rumors to emerge. But we’re already talking about 16 when the iPhone 15 has not seen the light, it is not so much. But if Ming-Chi Kuo speaks, we listen to him.

As we told you, it is expected that in September Apple will follow in the footsteps of previous years and take advantage of this month to present the iPhone 15 Series, and that they will arrive loaded with surprises. And now, we know more details about his successor.

Be careful, it is not the first time that we have talked about the iPhone 16, since it seems that this model will eliminate the Dynamic Island, at least in the Pro version, to bet on a under the screen. And now, Ming-Chi Kuo has given more information about it.

- Advertisement -

In case you don’t know this analyst, say that It is one of the great references when it comes to anticipating all kinds of information related to Appleand with a very high correct prediction rate, so, as we have said before, when Ming-Chi Kuo, we listened to him.

The iPhone 16 Pro will also have a periscope camera

News will it ?" > Anyone can upload their street to Street View: Google includes ARCore in the app to make it easier to capture photos enlarge photo

And in this case we read, because on its official page it has published a complete report in which it analyzes Apple’s future roadmap, revealing some surprising designs. Through different leaks we know that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the first Apple phone to integrate a telescopic lens to offer 5X zoom.

- Advertisement -

And according to Kuo’s information, the iPhone 16 Pro will also have this capability. In this way, Apple would not include a periscope sensor in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. In addition, and on the other hand, there is another element that will surprise us: its screen.

Mainly because, we go back to previous rumors to remember that everything indicates that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a 6.9-inch screen. The reason is that the size of the sensor is large, which will allow a more powerful camera sensor to be integrated.

Although Apple usually surprises with each new release, it is still surprising that the company with the bitten apple has not opted for a periscope lens, but it will finally give in and keep up with its rivals.

- Advertisement -

Regarding the screen, today the iPhone 14 Pro has a 6.1-inch screen, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch screen. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to keep the same screen size, but they will become 6.3 and 6.9 inches with the iPhone 16 Series generation according to Ming-Chi Kuo.

It should be remembered that at the moment it is a rumor, so we cannot confirm these words until Apple confirms it, but since Ming-Chi Kuo is the source, everything indicates that the iPhone 16 Pro will be a little bigger, and with best camera.

>