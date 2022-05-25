Amazon eero Pro 6E and eero 6+ WiFi systems for sale in Spain

WiFi systems (which are nothing more than wireless routers that can work together throughout the house, since they use mesh technology), are an excellent solution for homes. amazonone of the companies committed to this type of product, has announced new models that are already on sale in Spain: the eero Pro 6E and eero 6+.

Both models have characteristics that allow them to be a valid solution even for homes that have several floors, and they have key improvements in terms of their operation. An example of what we say is that the speed of work they offer is higher than what you will find in their predecessors, so they become one of the fastest models that currently exist (always taking into account their price range). An example of what they are capable of offering is that its transfer rates are up to 1.3 GB without the use of cable and, in the case of using physical options, you get a gigabyte.

One of the reasons why it is possible to achieve this is that they are able to work with WiFi 6E, which ensures great signal stability without major transfer losses. And, all this, always with an ability to work with up to 100 devices connected at the same time, so you will not have important restrictions in this section. Incidentally, these devices offer full compatibility with previous generations of this product range.

amazon

Simplicity and security, always without problems

The first is achieved by using an application to complete the installation process and, since everything is guided, there is no question of getting the best coverage possible in the event that you have to use more than one device (by the way, that the use of technology TrueMesh allows you to always achieve optimal data traffic). The consequence of this? That the best possible experience is always achieved when consuming multimedia content and, of course, playing.

As far as security is concerned, the use of Secure+ From Amazon you can establish a very powerful encryption of communications and, in addition, it is possible to establish complete parental control so that everything works exactly as you want at home (it even has a password management tool that will be essential so that everything what is done online and needs credentials cannot be detected).

amazon

The prices of each Amazon model

On the one hand, there is the eero 6+, which is the cheapest model, since it can be obtained from €149 (€349 for a pack of three). This is a perfect model for those who work with connections of up to one gigabit and do not exceed 75 devices connected at the same time. With a coverage of up to 140 square meters -we always talk about an individual model- it works with the new 160 Hz band so it does not have signal problems with a lot of interference.

The other model that is already possible to buy on Amazon Spain is the eero Pro 6E, which is more advanced because it uses tri-band technology (including the new 6). With speeds that can even reach 2.3 Gb/s (combining cable and WiFi), it enables coverage of up to 2,000 square feet with a single accessory. This allows the device to work with 8K content without problems when transmitting and its price is 359 euros (the pack of three amounts to €839).

>