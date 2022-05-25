The Motorola Razr 3 leaks on video showing off its incredible design

Since the prototypes of the new folding phones began, there are few companies that have not got down to work to bring out their own version, thus improving that of their rivals. It’s been several months since rumors began about the Motorola’s new foldable Razr 3, and it was at the beginning of this month of May when the first images of the terminal arrived. Thanks to these, we have been able to see what its new design will be like, and if this were not enough, an unofficial video of the model has also been leaked.

Evan Blass is the one that has shown us this new filtration, through which you can see what is the folding mechanism, in addition to the external screen of the Razr 3 working. It is a clip of just a few seconds, in which you can see the phone being manipulated on, first unlocking it with your fingerprint, located on the side, and then folding it to show the outer screen.

A restrained design for a very complete phone

Hello, Maven. pic.twitter.com/xV7SbQYzrx

—Ev (@evleaks) May 24, 2022

In doing so, we have also been able to see its dual camera, which is in the lower right corner, and on the inner screen it is in a hole in the upper center.

Under the hood of this new Motorola phone, we will find the latest Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, data confirmed by the company itself. Of course, at the moment they still do not report on the day of its launch, but it could be that this is during the months of July or August in Asia.

about the others Motorola Razr 3 specifications, This would have a main AMOLED FHD + panel with a 6.7-inch diagonal and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Its rear dual camera would be made up of a 50 MP f / 1.8 main sensor and a 13 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. As for your selfie camera, this would also be 13 MP. In addition, the terminal could be available with two memory configurations: 8 GB of RAM with 128 GB of internal memory, and 12 GB of RAM with 512 GB of internal memory, in addition to two colors, quartz black and calm blue. The Razr 3 could also have NFC, UWB and a fingerprint scanner on the side.

Of course, the new Motorola Razr 3 will not have a clear path, because cAs a rival it will have the next Samsung Galaxy Flip 4which could reach the market during the ‘third quarter of this 2022. This would boast great improvements over the previous model, such as an improvement in the screen, battery and cameras.

