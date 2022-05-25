The TCL P63 Series is updated with 4K HDR TVs and Google TV

Expanding its family of 4K HDR monitors presented at the Mobile World Congress, on this occasion TCL Electronics has decided to use Computex 2022 as a stage to present your new family of P63 Series televisionsmade up of up to six screens designed for entertainment, with some sizes between 43 and 75 inches, and the presence of the Google TV platform.

we are before borderless screens, with really thin metal bezels that guarantee the maximum space available on its surface. Some panels that we will make the most of thanks to their compatibility with HDR 10 technology, with their 4K resolutions and a dynamic assignment of tones to offer more brightness levels, color saturations and contrasts.

In addition to the high accuracy of light and dark tones and color accuracy offered by 4K HDR resolution, the TCL P63 Series also features other additions such as Motion Claritya motion picture processing technology that ensures sharper, blur-free and stable images and sounds during sports and fast-moving action scenes, creating a more immersive experience; plus Dynamic Color Enhancementa system developed exclusively by TCL, which automatically optimizes the vibrancy of color thanks to its patented algorithm that allows you to expand the limitations of the traditional palette.

On the other hand, these televisions arrive equipped as standard with HDMI 2.1 inputsallowing users to have the best image settings for video games automatically, guaranteeing compatibility with the latest generations of game consoles and allows functions like ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), which allows the game console or PC graphics card to automatically switch the TV to game mode to achieve less than 15 milliseconds input lag for TV games.

All this accompanied by a full and rich sound thanks to its integrated speakers with support for Dolby Audio technology, which offers clearer and more nuanced sound, with details and variety, for more realistic entertainment while watching movies or series on the TV.

As we anticipated before, one of the great novelties of the TCL P63 series is presence smart system Google TV. Thanks to this, we will be able to access a catalog of more than 700,000 movies, programs and television series. Also, thanks to compatibility with Google Assistantwe will be able to control not only the actions of the TV through these voice commands, but even carry out searches and quick questions, and even control the rest of the devices in the home.