A second Hellboy reboot is officially on the way

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Almost two decades after the release of the Guillermo del Toro-directed Hellboy, the character is getting yet another reboot. Millennium Media has confirmed that Hellboy: The Crooked Man will enter production next month in Bulgaria, Deadline reports. Casting for the titular character (originally played by Ron Perlman and then David Harbour) is yet to be announced, but the new film will be directed by Brian Taylor, best known for the Jason Statham action movie Crank.

Perhaps most interesting is that the comics’ original creator Mike Mignola has written the script for the upcoming film alongside Chris Golden. Both were reported to have worked on the script for the 2019 reboot by The Hollywood Reporter, though Andrew Cosby ultimately ended up with sole credit for writing the screenplay. The 2019 reboot is widely considered to have been both a commercial and critical failure, bringing in roughly $55 million at the box office on a budget of $50 million.

Deadline’s report doesn’t explicitly say what form the film will take but Discussing Film — which originally reported news of The Crooked Man’s production — says it’ll be live-action. The Crooked Man was originally used as the title of a Hellboy comic from 2008. Here’s a plot synopsis of the upcoming film from Deadline:

“The new film will see Hellboy and a rookie BPRD agent stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia. There, they discover a small community haunted by witches, led by a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy’s past: the Crooked Man.”

“The Crooked Man is a departure from all previous Hellboy films where Mike Mignola and the creator of the comics will finally shepherd an authentic version of his stories and characters in film form,” said Millennium Media president Jeffrey Greenstein. “This is the first in the series of films that will captivate audiences in familiar (and new) ways.”

A release date for Hellboy: The Crooked Man is yet to be announced.

