A program that analyzes the voice of our children and their friends while they play, to see if they are being harassed or threatened

When someone plays a multiplayer game on the PC, they may be sharing adventures with strangers of all kinds, and that is not always safe.

There are many cases of harassment, bullying and actions that can end in depression in many and adolescents, and the only way to guarantee that this does not happen is to listen to the conversations that take place during the game.

That is what a that is having great success in the United States does, ProtectMe, by Kidas, a program that is installed on the PC so that it the conversations and can create a report that it will send to the parents.

Recognizes signs of incoming harassment using artificial intelligence in more than 120 games, looking for context so you know what is “something in the game” from what is a real threat.

It provides voice and text monitoring, both in games and communication apps like Discord, and offers reports without saving personal details or transcripts to parents or guardians. They report on Venturebeat that only when there is clear danger (the child wants to meet a stranger personally), additional context is sent.

Each threat has a severity score and age-based recommendations, and are capable of ignoring voice changers or detecting when something is a recording.

When it comes to parent reports, they give personalized recommendations on how they can talk to their kids about what happened. In this report there are color codes, such as:

– Red: when there is danger of contact with someone dangerous.

– Orange: when bullying is detected.

– Yellow: swearing in a child.

– Green: All good.

The report also indicates which games were played the most, how many hours were played each day and in total during the week.

An interesting idea for a world where more and more children and adolescents are locked in a room with a bunch of armed strangers behind a screen.