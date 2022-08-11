Apple insists on podcasts: it wants to turn them into TV series

It seems that apple intend to spend different energies in the field of podcastsas reported by Bloomberg. According to rumors, Apple has signed an agreement with Futuro Studios to help them finance the development and production of future shows.
Apple, in return, gets the right to first refusal (in practice a pre-emption) on any necessary rights a turn any podcast produced by Futuro into a movie or TV show – definitely to be broadcast on Apple TV +. In the past, the Cupertino house already produced TV shows based on the WeCrashed podcasts and The Shrink Next Door.
Over the past few months, Apple has publicly announced that it has new podcasts with different studies are plannedincluding At Will Media (for Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy), Campside Media (Run, Bambi, Run), Jigsaw Productions (The Line) and Pineapple Street Studios (Project Unabom), in a series of deals that have view putting up to $ 10 million on the pot.
From what is learned, further confirming the future involvement of Apple TV +, it seems that the agreements made by Apple have been signed by its Apple TV divisionwhile the one that actually deals with podcasts would have avoided investing directly in specific shows, in order to appear as a “neutral platform”.
In short, it seems that the Cupertino house is focusing heavily on podcasts but from a different point of view than in the past. Instead of using them as a tool to increase the number of subscribers to his services, he is thinking di make them bear fruit in the round within the complete package offered by the companyaiming to maximize their use thanks to the possibility of converting them into shows.