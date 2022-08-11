Apple insists on podcasts: it wants to turn them into TV series

It seems that intend to spend different energies in the field of as reported by Bloomberg. According to rumors, Apple has signed an agreement with Futuro Studios to help them finance the development and production of future shows.

Apple, in return, gets the right to first refusal (in practice a pre-emption) on any necessary rights a turn any podcast produced by Futuro into a movie or TV show – definitely to be broadcast on Apple TV +. In the past, the Cupertino house already produced TV shows based on the WeCrashed podcasts and The Shrink Next Door.

Over the past few months, Apple has publicly announced that it has new podcasts with different studies are plannedincluding At Will Media (for Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy), Campside Media (Run, Bambi, Run), Jigsaw Productions (The Line) and Pineapple Street Studios (Project Unabom), in a of deals that have view putting up to $ 10 million on the pot.