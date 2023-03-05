5 Google security settings you should use in your account

You probably already know this, but Google has many more tools and features than many of us are aware of and use. Therefore, it is always interesting to learn about new settings and features that help us get the most out of Google.

In this context, today we come with an article that introduces 5 different Google security and privacy settings. If you don’t know them, you should start using them in your account.

Delete browsing history and locations

- Advertisement -

While Google always knows what you’re doing in any of the company’s apps or platforms, it also there is the possibility of deleting the browsing history automatically in order to improve the privacy and security of your account.

To do this, write Google in the top search bar in Chrome to go to the Google home page and once there, click on the option preferences, which is displayed in the lower right corner. Then in Search historynow in the first tab that indicates Saved in Web & App Activity and lastly in Deactivate.

Turn off Ok Google recordings

Dealing with the Internet and privacy, one never knows. And for this, it is best that you delete and deactivate the recordings of Ok Google, so as not to run the risk of the recordings being saved, in addition to anyone else who has access to your account I could know what you ask Google. Of course, keep in mind that despite deactivating Ok Google recordings, this will not mean that the mobile recorder will stop recording.

Clear data from Google services

Although this information is important to run the applications on your device, it is not necessary to save data from Google services indefinitely, since over time we stop using many applications that we used before. That being said, the steps to clear the data in question are as follows:

- Advertisement -

– Sign in to Google with your account.

– Click on the tab Data and privacylocated in the left panel.

– Go down almost to the last and enter the option Remove a Google servicethis within the section of Download or delete your data.

– Locate the service from which you want to delete the data and click on the trash can button shown on the right side.

Activate two-step authentication

Surely you have heard before about two-step verification, a useful function, easy to activate and that Without a doubt, it can give a plus of security and privacy to your account.. To activate this, you will need to follow the following instructions:

– Sign in to your Google account.

– In the left panel, click on the tab Security.

– Go down a bit and inside the box Sign in to Googleclick on the option two-step verification.

– Click on BeginThen in Continue so that the confirmation code is sent to you and you can write it.

– Write the code and finally press on Activate.

Use the enhanced protection of Google Chrome

- Advertisement -

Finally, a very interesting option to increase the protection of your data in Google Chrome, is this one from enhanced protectionwhich it can give you extra backup against malware, risky extensions and phishing. So, to activate it you must do the following:

– From your mobile, enter Chrome.

– Click on the button in the upper right corner that has the three dots and then enter Setting.

– Click on the tab Privacy & Security.

– Now press on Secure browsing.

– Finally, check the box enhanced protection.