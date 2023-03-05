Apple Music Classical could be released on the new version of iOS

- Advertisement -

In 2021, Apple announced the possibility of launching a new music service for iOS. I was talking about covering a somewhat risky sector and that few applications have filled that gap. Listening to quality classical music is not easy and Apple wanted it to be possible through Apple Music Classical. It is supposed that in 2022 it would arrive, but there are still few glimpses. Until recently, that seems to be getting closer.

Apple Music Classical will require the installation of Apple Music

We already know that Apple has Apple Music, as the means to listen to music on the brand’s devices. It’s like a Spotify but gossip says that with less catalogue. The audio and music qualityIt is beyond any doubt, but what is also clear to us is that it is a subscription service with no possibility of using it restricted for free.

- Advertisement -

In 2021 they wanted to add a plus to this service, through classical music. For that, we wanted to create the Apple Music Classical section. It was not clear if within Apple Music or separately. The launch was intended to be for the year 2022, however this has not been the case and it is expected that it can be launched in the near future. Thus at least it has been possible to differ from the code found in iOS 16.4 beta

Now, the code in the beta suggests that listening to Apple Music Classical will require users to have the standard Apple Music app installed. It literally says, “To listen to Apple Music Classical, you’ll need to install Apple Music.” So at least it reads in one line in the MusicKit framework.

It is true that at the moment no app found Apple Music Classical in iOS 16.4, but of course, we already know that this has an easy solution at a later time by adding that possibility to the beta.

We will have to watch how the iOS betas evolve to find out if we will finally have the classical music service ready on Apple or if on the contrary we will continue waiting until iOS 17 or who knows. What is clear is that whoever pursues it gets it. Already from 2021. We assume that it will eventually come.