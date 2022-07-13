4 reasons not to hire fiber optics

Having a good internet connection is one of the most important aspects to consider. The number of people who enjoy all the advantages offered by Internet connectivity through the optical fiber the best way to connect if you want to browse the Internet as fast as possible in your circumstances and with the lowest possible latency.

It is clear that fiber is not only the present, but the future. And while we recommend that you have such a connection, there may be some exceptions in which it would be better not to it for now Temporality Taking into account that fiber requires an installation and the visit of an installer from the operator to the home for the placement of various elements, such as the optical rosette, the ONT or the router. If you're from rent only for a few months, in shared apartments or a similar situationyou may not be interested (or you may not have permission from the landlord) to hire a fiber optic rate that requires such installation. Home 5G Vodafone

On the other hand, you may be more interested in ADSL, since the installation does not require said installation and the data is transmitted through the copper wiring of the traditional telephone line, or a 4G or 5G modem that you contract with your telephone company. . This alternative is much more portable in case of eventual moves.

For example, for Vodafone, customers who have Home 5G will be able to reach speeds of up to 1 Gbps and enjoy all that 5G has to offer without losing speed. The best thing about this technology is that to use it you will only need a very simple self-installing device, which will also allow you to connect up to 35 devices to the same network.

Permanence

Related to the previous section, do you think that many of the fiber optic tariffs entail some type of permanence and penalty costs in the case of not complying the minimum contract (usually 12 months).

Permanence

If you are not going to be able to meet this period, installation costs will be charged to you, since it is usually free only if the contract is fulfilled in full. In cases where you are not sure if you are going to be able to stay for the minimum necessary months, it may be convenient to take a look at another alternative.

you don’t really need it

Think carefully if you really need a cable connection. With the increase in the capabilities of mobile rates, if your main use at home is still the smartphone and the thousand uses that can be given to it, perhaps you really do not need a fiber optic installation and you can use the increase in money that it would entail. on your bill to jump to an unlimited mobile data rate.

tethering

If at any time you need to connect a device such as a laptop or any other device that could be connected via WiFi, always you can do tethering and use your mobile as an improvised router.

remote areas

The expansion of fiber optics is advancing little by little, but it still does not reach all places, especially in small towns or rural areas. Once again, mobile networks can be one step ahead of the fiber installation and that this service will give you better results if 4G or even 5G has already arrived.

Satellite Internet

In these places, if the fiber line does not reach, satellite Internet can also be a good option. Services like Starlink currently offer speeds of between 100 and 200Mbps very stable, with hardly any cuts in use. Thanks to this, it is possible to enjoy satellite Internet anywhere in Spain, including isolated mountain areas where not even 4G coverage reaches. Speed, latency and capacity will improve over the years as Starlink deploys more satellites into space, where they currently have more than a thousand constantly orbiting the planet at heights of about 550 km.