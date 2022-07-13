HomeLatest newsEuropeEU ministers approve additional €1 billion aid for Ukraine

EU ministers approve additional €1 billion aid for Ukraine

Latest newsEurope

Published on

By Abraham
1000x563 cmsv2 6c573d86 f980 5727 a513 f5cb53722418 6841112.jpg
1000x563 cmsv2 6c573d86 f980 5727 a513 f5cb53722418 6841112.jpg
- Advertisement -

European ministers on Tuesday approved a Commission proposal to provide an additional €1 billion in assistance to Ukraine.

The new macro-financial assistance (MFA) adds to the €1.2 billion already given earlier this year and will be issued as a long-term loan.

It is intended to address the immediate and most urgent funding needs of Ukraine and to ensure the Ukrainian state can continue to perform its most critical functions.

[mb_related_posts1]

Zbyněk Stanjura, Minister of Finance of Czechia, which currently holds the rotating six-month presidency of the European Council, said in a statement that “the continuation of material and financial aid is not an option, but our duty.”

“Therefore, I am very pleased that we have fast-tracked the decision to provide €1 billion of macro-financial assistance,” he added.

BNP is a millimeter closer to the dream of being a great of ‘trading’
  • TAGS

The EU will raise the money through international capital markets with a long maturity and transfer it to Ukraine on the same terms. Brussels will also cover the interest costs and back the loan with funds from its budget.

The decision by finance ministers during their Ecofin meeting in Brussels was welcomed by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who said the money should be disbursed to Ukraine “this month.”

The funds are meant to be the first tranche of a €9 billion MFA package proposed by the Commission in May and endorsed by EU leaders at a Council summit in late June.

But Germany is reportedly blocking the package, arguing against providing loans with money raised on international markets, which the EU only started doing collectively in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Berlin is instead calling for the bloc to give the war-torn country grants and last month signed an agreement to provide Kyiv with €1 billion in grants.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

5G News

4 reasons not to hire fiber optics

Having a good internet connection is one of the most important aspects to consider....
How to?

The first and historical images of the James Webb

Yesterday we were able to advance the first of the images captured by the...
Gaming

Heardle, the spin-off of Wordle focused on music that has just been acquired by Spotify

Wordle became an addictive game to the point that third-party developers released different variants,...
Europe

Explained: What’s the cooling-off period for EU Commissioners?

Brussels is once again battling questions of professional disloyalty and excessive cosiness with the...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Health

What are the symptoms (and what are not) of the monkeypox virus and how to recognize them

Cases continue to be added to the monkeypox outbreaks, both in number...
How to?

How to make money with TikTok and how much can you earn by uploading videos

TikTok is a social network where users can have the opportunity to enjoy content...

© 2021 voonze.com.