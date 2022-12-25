3D scanners allow electronic devices and liquid to be carried inside the plane’s luggage

For almost 16 years it has been the rule at airports to carry liquids in containers that do not exceed 100 milliliters and keep electronic devices out of bags.

However, it seems that this measure will soon come to an end, at least in United Kingdomafter the announcement made by the Secretary of Transportation of that country, Mark Harper, in which he stated that from 2024 people who travel by plane through the main airports will be able to do so while keeping their larger electronic equipment inside the backpack and carrying bottles with greater liquid capacity.

In his words, this will help to significantly reduce the queues that form at airports and will help improve the user experience during this process.

This action will also allow new threats to be detected through the new 3D scanners which are already being used in the Stansted airport in London.

Once this new decree enters into force, passengers may have the possibility of traveling with bottles with up to two liters of liquid and maintain electronic equipment such as laptops and tablets inside luggage.

It is worth mentioning that these measures taken by the United Kingdom will be added to those of countries such as Finland and the Netherlands who already have time applying them.

So too, 15 airports in the United Statesamong which are those of Oakland, Chicago, San Diego and Los AngelesThey are already implementing this 3D scanner technology.

These scanners work by projecting an image of what is inside the passenger’s backpack or luggage, but with the particularity of discarding objects made of certain materials and highlight electronics.

Added to this, the scanner operator will have the possibility to explore the interior through a touch screen that will also allow changing the angle of the image that is being observed.