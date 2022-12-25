WhatsApp disappears from some smartphones, the Galaxy S23 should be presented from February 1, 2023, this is the recap of the week

49 smartphones deprived of WhatsApp from December 31, Samsung will present its future flagships in February, here’s how to get around the crash linked to the new Windows 10 update, it’s the recap ‘of the week.

It’s not because it’s Christmas that you have to miss out on the latest news of the week and Phonandroid hasn’t forgotten you during the holidays! While some users will soon be deprived of WhatsApp, the Windows 10 update triggers a blue screen of death that you can avoid thanks to a temporary solution that we share with you in our dedicated news. If you are a Netflix subscriber, read on to find out the cost of account sharing. Finally, prepare for incredible performance from the next generation of graphics cards from Nvidia.

49 smartphones soon deprived of WhatsApp

If you regularly use WhatsApp, this news might interest you. Indeed, the application will soon stop working on 49 old smartphones. As of December 31, some devices will no longer be powerful enough to run the messaging application. Go to our news to discover the complete list of smartphones concerned.

What should you expect when sharing a Netflix account?

If you used to share your Netflix account for free with your loved ones, prepare to have to checkout now. Indeed, the streaming giant had announced a few weeks ago, Netflix will now charge fees for sharing passwords. The increase could be between 2 and 4 euros per additional user and the measure should come into force next year.

The latest Windows 10 update causes some PCs to crash

If you’ve updated to Windows 10 recently, you may have had the nasty surprise of seeing a blue screen of death appear on your PC. Indeed, the KB5021233 version of the operating system would have triggered a bug on some computers. While waiting for Microsoft to deploy a definitive patch, do not hesitate to take a look at our news to discover the temporary solution to prevent the crash.

The presentation of the Galaxy S23 is scheduled for February 1, 2023

While some rumors suggested that Samsung planned to present its Galaxy S23 at the end of 2022, the leaker Ice Universe does not seem to agree. According to the informant, whose rumors are often very reliable, Samsung could take advantage of the Unpacked event scheduled for February 1, 2023 to officially present its future premium smartphones.

Future GeForce RTX 50XX graphics cards could break power records

While Nvidia has just marketed its RTX 40XX GPUs, the manufacturer’s next generation of graphics cards are already making headlines. Indeed, a new microarchitecture and new manufacturing processes should allow Nvidia to offer GPUs with revolutionary performance. The YouTube channel RedGamingTech reveals in particular that the GeForce RTX 50XX could be engraved in 3nm.

Our test of the week

Lenovo Legion S7 (Intel – 2022): a powerful laptop that could appeal to gamers

You are a gamer and you are looking for a portable PC that is powerful, sober and elegant at the same time? The Lenovo S7 in its 2022 edition could seduce you. We love its 2k panel in 16:10 format capable of displaying up to 500 nits, and its refresh rate of 165 Hz. Numerous ports are available, but we regret the absence of an RJ45 adapter. The Lenovo Legion S7 is available from 2179 euros.

Read: Lenovo Legion S7 test (Intel – 2022): a gaming PC that relies on power and sobriety