20 free tech courses to start in June

cursos gratuitos de tecnologia.jpg
cursos gratuitos de tecnologia.jpg

A new month begins and we have a new opportunity to dedicate a few hours a week to learn a new skill or digital competence.

If you don’t know where to look for free online courses to start in June, you can take into account this selection of educational programs taught by different universities.

One detail to keep in mind is that the platforms teach the courses under different modalities. To opt for the free version you just have to choose «Audit course» or «Take this course as an assistant».

Free technology courses in Spanish

  • Blockchain and internet of things
    Galileo University – 4 weeks
  • Photoshop: a tool for innovative presentations
    Pontificia Universidad Javeriana – 5 weeks
  • How does Technology change (us)?
    University of Chile – 13 weeks
  • programming for everyone
    University of Michigan – 7 weeks
  • Introduction to web application development
    Autonomous University of Madrid – 5 weeks
  • Introduction to cybersecurity
    University of Rosario – 4 weeks
  • Introduction to Artificial Intelligence: Main Algorithms
    Galileo University – 4 weeks
  • Fundamentals of Blockchain Technology
    Pontificia Universidad Javeriana – 5 weeks
  • Introduction to programming in Java: starting to program
    Carlos III University of Madrid – 5 weeks
  • Computer networks
    University of Rosario – 1 week
  • Introduction to the Internet of Things
    Galileo University – 5 weeks
  • Digital skills. Office tools (Microsoft Word, Excel, Power Point)
    Autonomous University of Barcelona – 5 weeks
  • Adobe Illustrator: learn how to create impressive presentations
    Pontificia Universidad Javeriana – 5 weeks
  • Video Game Development in Unity: An Introduction
    University of the Andes – 8 weeks
  • Cybersecurity. Bases and structures for the protection of information
    Anahuac University – 5 weeks
  • Protection of personal data in the digital age
    Pontificia Universidad Javeriana – 5 weeks
  • Introduction to Artificial Intelligence
    Anahuac University – 4 weeks
  • How to Invest in Crypto
    Austral University – 5 weeks
  • Video Game Design: An Introduction
    University of the Andes – 4 weeks
  • Office automation digital skills: Microsoft Excel
    Autonomous University of Barcelona – 4 weeks

