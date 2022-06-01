20 free tech courses to start in June

A new month begins and we have a new opportunity to dedicate a few hours a week to learn a new skill or digital competence.
If you don’t know where to look for free online courses to start in June, you can take into account this selection of educational programs taught by different universities.
One detail to keep in mind is that the platforms teach the courses under different modalities. To opt for the free version you just have to choose «Audit course» or «Take this course as an assistant».
Free technology courses in Spanish
- Blockchain and internet of things
Galileo University – 4 weeks
- Photoshop: a tool for innovative presentations
Pontificia Universidad Javeriana – 5 weeks
- How does Technology change (us)?
University of Chile – 13 weeks
- programming for everyone
University of Michigan – 7 weeks
- Introduction to web application development
Autonomous University of Madrid – 5 weeks
- Introduction to cybersecurity
University of Rosario – 4 weeks
- Introduction to Artificial Intelligence: Main Algorithms
Galileo University – 4 weeks
- Fundamentals of Blockchain Technology
Pontificia Universidad Javeriana – 5 weeks
- Introduction to programming in Java: starting to program
Carlos III University of Madrid – 5 weeks
- Computer networks
University of Rosario – 1 week
- Introduction to the Internet of Things
Galileo University – 5 weeks
- Digital skills. Office tools (Microsoft Word, Excel, Power Point)
Autonomous University of Barcelona – 5 weeks
- Adobe Illustrator: learn how to create impressive presentations
Pontificia Universidad Javeriana – 5 weeks
- Video Game Development in Unity: An Introduction
University of the Andes – 8 weeks
- Cybersecurity. Bases and structures for the protection of information
Anahuac University – 5 weeks
- Protection of personal data in the digital age
Pontificia Universidad Javeriana – 5 weeks
- Introduction to Artificial Intelligence
Anahuac University – 4 weeks
- How to Invest in Crypto
Austral University – 5 weeks
- Video Game Design: An Introduction
University of the Andes – 4 weeks
- Office automation digital skills: Microsoft Excel
Autonomous University of Barcelona – 4 weeks