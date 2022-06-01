WWDC 2022 also has its own augmented reality Easter Egg

A few days after WWDC 2022, Apple has carried on what has now become a small tradition of inserting a easter egg in augmented reality on the landing page of your site from which it will be possible to follow the event. It consists of one virtual pack of stickers that contain special Memoji versions from developers (effectively the audience the event is primarily aimed at). To view the experience, simply go to the event page from your iPhone or iPad (SOURCE link at the bottom of the article) and tap the Memoji located immediately at the top.

There is a whole series of virtual stickers that change every time you reload the page. It is not perfectly clear how many there are but online there are at least thirty. Among these there is also a “rarity”: the one representing Craig Federighi, who oversees the development of iOS and macOS and is the coordinator of the entire Apple software experience. His figurine has a rainbow background, and in the portion of code just visible at the bottom there is the words “Hair Force One” in Emoji, a good-natured reference to his proverbial super thick hair.