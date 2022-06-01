WWDC 2022 also has its own augmented reality Easter Egg

A few days after WWDC 2022, Apple has carried on what has now become a small tradition of inserting a easter egg in augmented reality on the landing page of your site from which it will be possible to follow the event. It consists of one virtual pack of stickers that contain special Memoji versions from developers (effectively the audience the event is primarily aimed at). To view the experience, simply go to the event page from your iPhone or iPad (SOURCE link at the bottom of the article) and tap the Memoji located immediately at the top.
There is a whole series of virtual stickers that change every time you reload the page. It is not perfectly clear how many there are but online there are at least thirty. Among these there is also a “rarity”: the one representing Craig Federighi, who oversees the development of iOS and macOS and is the coordinator of the entire Apple software experience. His figurine has a rainbow background, and in the portion of code just visible at the bottom there is the words “Hair Force One” in Emoji, a good-natured reference to his proverbial super thick hair.
Here is this year’s WWDC AR Easter egg! 🤩 # WWDC22 pic.twitter.com/4k9Y9dwq0S
– theapplepost.com (@theapplepost) May 31, 2022
The practice of inserting an AR Easter Egg began relatively recently, with the September 2020 event in which Apple unveiled the Apple Watch Series 6, and has become a constant with virtually every subsequent event. To summarize briefly:
- Apple Watch 6 Launch: Animated Apple logo morphing into the event date.
- IPhone 12 launch: a sphere that explodes into a pile of spheres and reveals the date of the event.
- MacBook Air / Pro M1 launch: Apple logo illuminated in various colors that starts flat and “rises” as if it were on the lid of a laptop.
- Launch of new iPad Pro (“Spring Loaded”): a kind of Slinky 3D turns into the stylized Apple logo.
- IPhone 13 launch: Apple logo which is a “window” to another place
- Apple Silicon M1 Pro and Max Launch (“Unleashed”): Apple logo and event date with “hyperspace travel” effect
- Launch of iPad Air M1 and Mac Studio (“Peek Performance”): 1970s multicolored animations for the Apple logo