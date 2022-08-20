13th Gen Intel Core: Leak reveals possible specs of the entire “Raptor Lake” lineup

A massive leak on Bilibili, a popular Chinese social platform, has revealed the specs of all of ’s 13th-gen processors, which are set to be officially announced in September. The material published by Extreme Player shows all models in the “Core” family. O leaker reinforces that the processor top of the line next generation is the Intel Core i9-13900K. The table produced by the leaker shows that the model will work with a base clock of 3.0 GHz, but does not inform the maximum frequency of the platform, which should be around 6.0 GHz. This chip will work with 125W TDP and will have a total of 24 cores and 32 threads.

In all, the “Core” family will have 14 models. All “K” series processors will run at 125W TDP, while the “S” and “F” models will have between 60W and 65W. Core i9-13900K

Core i9-13900KF

Core i9-13900

Core i9-13900F

Core i7-13700K

Core i7-13700KF

Core i7-13700

Core i7-13700F

Core i5-13600K

Core i5-13600KF

Core i5-13600

Core i5-13500

Core i5-13400

Core i3-13100

Apparently, the Core i9-13900K will end up using cache without major advances in relation to the Core i9-12900K, its predecessor. That's because the processor's built-in memory capacity is rated at 36 MB, which is far less than expected. There will also be a "KF" version that removes the integrated graphics with Iris Xe cores.

The “i9” models are the only ones that will boast 24 cores (8 high-performance + 16 low-power). The mid-range models of the “i7” category will be equipped with 16 cores (8 high-performance + 8 low-power) with cache capacity reduced to 30 MB. As with the flagships, there will be a total of 32 GPU cores. The “i5” Cores will sacrifice two of their high-performance cores to adopt a hexa-core architecture combined with eight low-power cores, totaling 14 cores, and must work with a 24 MB cache. The Core i5-13400 is an exception that will only have 10 cores (6+4) and 20 MB cache, in addition to 24 GPU cores. Finally, the Input processor of the “Raptor Lake” family is the Core i3-13100. The successor to the Core i3-12100 should keep its quad-core architecture with 4 high-performance cores and work with a TDP of 60W. This model will have a cache of only 12 MB and 24 GPU cores. There will be a small frequency improvement that will raise your clock by 100 MHz.