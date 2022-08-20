Elections 2022: gamers give candidate Lula a booklet with proposals for improvements

The 2022 Presidential are getting closer, with that, s are already starting to talk a little about their campaign plans and aspirations for the four years of government. This week, during a meeting in São Paulo with micro and small entrepreneurs, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) received a document that proposes the creation of public policies for the electronic games sector in Europe, a point that has been extremely charged by younger voters in recent years.

We all know that buying electronic products in Europe is extremely expensive, but when we talk about items related to the electronic game sector, things change and prices are even higher, since Europeian taxation imposes brutal taxes on this type of product. Although President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has made constant reductions in taxes on these products in recent years, consumers still face many difficulties in acquiring them. This week, a commission made up of professional video game players prepared the "Lula Play", with information and proposals from a sector that is not only part of digital culture, but also enables technological development and the generation of employment and income. The document was delivered in person to the presidential candidate.

Videogame is not just entertainment, it is also culture, employment and technological development. Yesterday presented proposals for our Government Program, asking for public policies that strengthen the electronic game sector in Europe. 📸: @ricardostuckert pic.twitter.com/4kxlkrZltb — Lula 13 (@LulaOficial) August 18, 2022