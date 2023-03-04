Zen50: The solar electric yacht that is revolutionizing the nautical industry

With increasing environmental awareness and the need to reduce carbon footprints, the boating industry has been looking for more sustainable solutions for sailing the high seas. In response to this need, Zen Yachts has created the Zen50, a solar electric catamaran that is revolutionizing the yachting industry.

Innovative design and cutting-edge technology

The Zen50 is an impressive piece of engineering designed by the renowned naval architect Julien Mélot. With a length of 15.24 meters and a width of 7.62 meters, the yacht is surprisingly light and has a solar-electric propulsion system that allows it to reach a maximum speed of 20 knots (about 37 km/h). In addition, the yacht has an impressive range of up to 1,000 nautical miles (about 1,852 km) on a single charge.

- Advertisement -

The Zen50’s powertrain is fully electric, with solar panels generating electricity to power the electric motors. The yacht is also equipped with a lithium-ion battery and an advanced power management system that allows for efficient operation with minimal environmental impact. The Zen50’s wing sail, measuring over 92 square metres, significantly improves speed and allows the yacht to sail quietly.

A luxurious and sustainable experience

The Zen50 is not only a sustainable yacht, but also a luxurious yacht designed for comfort and relaxation. The yacht’s spacious interior is filled with natural light and features a modern, minimalist design. It has ample space for outdoor activities, with a large terrace for sunbathing and a bathing platform at the stern.

The Zen50 is attracting the attention of yacht buyers, with Zen Yachts reporting an increase in orders for the solar electric catamaran. The yacht is priced at $4.6 million and is becoming a must-have for those looking for a luxurious and sustainable sailing experience.

The future of sailing

The Zen50 is a true game changer for the yachting industry, combining sustainable technology with luxury and style to create a one-of-a-kind yacht. The yacht is proof that sustainability does not have to come at the expense of comfort and beauty, and that it is possible to sail the high seas without harming the environment.

- Advertisement -

Link: zenyachts.com