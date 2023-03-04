5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech NewsGamingZen50: The solar electric yacht that is revolutionizing the nautical industry

Zen50: The solar electric yacht that is revolutionizing the nautical industry

Tech NewsGaming

Published on

By Brian Adam
yate solar.jpg
yate solar.jpg
- Advertisement -

With increasing environmental awareness and the need to reduce carbon footprints, the boating industry has been looking for more sustainable solutions for sailing the high seas. In response to this need, Zen Yachts has created the Zen50, a solar electric catamaran that is revolutionizing the yachting industry.

Innovative design and cutting-edge technology

The Zen50 is an impressive piece of engineering designed by the renowned naval architect Julien Mélot. With a length of 15.24 meters and a width of 7.62 meters, the yacht is surprisingly light and has a solar-electric propulsion system that allows it to reach a maximum speed of 20 knots (about 37 km/h). In addition, the yacht has an impressive range of up to 1,000 nautical miles (about 1,852 km) on a single charge.

- Advertisement -

The Zen50’s powertrain is fully electric, with solar panels generating electricity to power the electric motors. The yacht is also equipped with a lithium-ion battery and an advanced power management system that allows for efficient operation with minimal environmental impact. The Zen50’s wing sail, measuring over 92 square metres, significantly improves speed and allows the yacht to sail quietly.

A luxurious and sustainable experience

The Zen50 is not only a sustainable yacht, but also a luxurious yacht designed for comfort and relaxation. The yacht’s spacious interior is filled with natural light and features a modern, minimalist design. It has ample space for outdoor activities, with a large terrace for sunbathing and a bathing platform at the stern.

Five common mistakes in Facebook Ads ads

The Zen50 is attracting the attention of yacht buyers, with Zen Yachts reporting an increase in orders for the solar electric catamaran. The yacht is priced at $4.6 million and is becoming a must-have for those looking for a luxurious and sustainable sailing experience.

The future of sailing

The Zen50 is a true game changer for the yachting industry, combining sustainable technology with luxury and style to create a one-of-a-kind yacht. The yacht is proof that sustainability does not have to come at the expense of comfort and beauty, and that it is possible to sail the high seas without harming the environment.

- Advertisement -

Link: zenyachts.com

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Ford will restart F-150 Lightning production on March 13th

Ford says it’s aiming to restart production of the F-150 Lightning on March 13th,...
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Some users complain of constant disconnections from the S Pen

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best Android smartphones you can...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.