YouTube Music receives update with music sharing on Instagram Stories

Since 2020, several rumors indicated that the application would receive the function, but this never materialized.

YouTube has received a new feature long awaited by users. With the latest version of the app, it will be possible to share songs, albums and playlists directly on Stories.

the version 5.23.50 YouTube Music for Android allows users to directly share what they are listening to on Instagram Stories. When using the option, the social network opens, showing the album art. Check it out below:

receives-update-with-music- -on-Instagram-Stories.jpeg" width="576" height="1280">

- Advertisement -

After users post the story on Instagram, followers will be able to interact with the album art by clicking the link at the top to play the track directly through YouTube Music, a functionality very similar to Spotify.

In March, YouTube Music took an identical approach to Snapchat. Users could share YouTube content with their friends on the platform through in-app stories.

In recent weeks, the sharing of content to social networks has not only received news on music platforms. Recently, Twitter for Android received direct sharing functionality to other platforms such as Snapchat and Instagram.

Previously, YouTube Music users could only share content on Instagram Direct, making the new update a welcome one.

- Advertisement -

The update is now available, but Google has not officially commented on it. According to the 9to5Google website, the availability is gradual and started for Android users, but it will also arrive soon on iOS.