You can use public Instagram photos to create your Reels

announced new tools to Reels, as well as new options so users don’t have to start their videos from scratch.

Users will not only have templates to start their Reels, but will also be able to use Instagram for their Remixes. We tell you what this novelty is about and how you can prevent them from using your photos to share in the Reels.

[mb_related_posts1]

Instagram will allow you to use public photos to share in your Reels

In a previous article, we told you that Instagram will convert videos shorter than 15 minutes into Reels. But it is not the only change that Instagram announced to promote Reels, since it also launched new formats and possibilities to create them.

And one of the possibilities that it will add is that any user will be able to use public Instagram photos to share them on their Reels. Yes, other users will be able to make a Remix with the images and photographs that you upload to Instagram to share them on their Reels, if you have your account configured as public.

It is not a feature that is already available, since as the Instagram team mentions, it will be enabled in the coming weeks. One detail to keep in mind is that this option, which allows a user to use public photos from any account, will be enabled by default.

So if you don’t want them to use your photos you’ll have to disable that option. Apparently, Instagram will allow us to disable the option to be used in a Remix, both in individual photos and at the account level.

And another aspect to keep in mind is that this dynamic will only be applied to the photos that are published after this new function is implemented. So your old photos, or the ones you currently post, will not be included in this new dynamic.

[mb_related_posts2]