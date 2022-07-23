YouTube will remove videos containing abortion misinformation

youtube logo

YouTube will videos that spread about and whose content they consider unsafe for viewers, the platform reported Thursday through its corporate social networks.

“We will remove content that provides instructions on unsafe abortion methods or makes false claims about the safety of abortion”they tweeted from the company, arguing that they were based on recommendations published by medical authorities.

In this line, from YouTube it was ensured that they prioritize connecting their users with “authorized health sources”, for which they will display a tab attached to the content on abortion in which definitions extracted from the National Library of Medicine will appear.

This kind of panel will include a link and instructions to “consult your local medical authority” and thus obtain “advice” in this regard.

This initiative that YouTube will implement in the coming weeks comes after Google, the parent company of the platform, suffered harsh criticism from a group of legislators regarding its way of prioritizing the order of news about abortion that appear first. in the browser.

According to these accusations, search engine optimization (SEO) tools would be redirecting those who search Google for clinics to interrupt the gestation process to crisis pregnancy centers (opposed to abortion).

The company announced earlier this month that, following the annulment of the ‘Roe versus Wade’ ruling that protected the right to abortion in the US, it will work to quickly eliminate the location history of people who go to abortion clinics.

Controversies over the dissemination of false, misleading or manipulative content through YouTube have been a constant in recent times.

The platform has already applied similar restrictive procedures in the face of extraordinary events such as the covid-19 pandemic or different electoral processes with a high degree of social polarization.

However, it had not happened until now that YouTube declared that any content that promotes misinformation will be directly removed.

(With information from EFE)

