OnePlus Nord 3, The Lab is back to try one in preview

Back on The Lab of OnePlus, now historic initiative of the Chinese brand (first edition dates back to OnePlus 3 and 3T!) with which you get the opportunity to preview a smartphone to write the review. The edition is called The Next Nord, and if you read us often you will have no doubts about the protagonist. In the air there is the presentation of OnePlus Nord 3, so although the company does not write it clearly mister x And – technically it should be – OnePlus Nord 3.

The six reviewers will be selected on the basis of their creativity “and not on the number of followers”, writes OnePlus. To apply you need to fill out the questionnaire you can find at the link below, for i details on The Lab – The Next North instead read on.

The Lab – The Next North | Registration

WHO CAN PARTICIPATE

The initiative is aimed at OnePlus users, the “ex” and also those who have never been. In short, anyone can participateparticipants and non-Community participants from anywhere in the world, Europe included so. At least half However, some seats will be reserved for Community members registered before The Lab – The Next Nord initiative was announced.

THE STAGES

until 26 June: collection of registrations

on June 26 at 6:59 in Italy (25/06 at 11:59 pm EST): registration closes

from 20 to 26 June: selection

June 27: publication in the Community of selected reviewers

June 28: Test device shipped

July (date to be defined, probably depending on the presentation of Nord 3): publication of the reviews.

SELECTION CRITERIA

OnePlus will choose i 6 reviewers of – we write it – OnePlus Nord 3 mainly on the basis of the candidates’ photography and writing skills. The following will also be taken into consideration:

past experiences with smartphones

past reviews

related content highlighting writing skills.

If both reviews are delivered on time, testers will be able to keep the device to themselves sent for testing. It seems to be the only condition, le any criticisms will not be censoredassures the company: “It is a top priority for us to have honest feedback, and we are committed to publishing it regardless of judgement”.

ONEPLUS NORD 3 – WHAT TO EXPECT

OnePlus Nord 3 it should be the European / global version of OnePlus Ace 2V, a product that the company announced in China last March. As a result, here is the Ace 2V spec sheet, in italics the specs that have not yet been confirmed for the Nord 3. display: Fluid AMOLED 2.5D 6.74″ 2772×1240, 450ppi, 2,000,000:1, 93.5% screen-to-bodyrefresh rate up to 120Hz (40/45/60/90/120Hz), 500nit (1,450nit peak), 100% DCI-P3, AOD, PWM 1440Hz, Eye comfort mode

Fluid AMOLED 2.5D 6.74″ 2772×1240, 450ppi, 2,000,000:1, 93.5% screen-to-bodyrefresh rate up to 120Hz (40/45/60/90/120Hz), 500nit (1,450nit peak), 100% DCI-P3, AOD, PWM 1440Hz, Eye comfort mode SoCs: MediaTek Dimension 9000

MediaTek Dimension 9000 memory: 12/16GB of LPDDR5X RAM 256/512Internal UFS 3.1 GB

cooling down: vapor chamber 4.129mm2

vapor chamber 4.129mm2 connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, IR, USB-C 2.0, GPS

5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, IR, USB-C 2.0, GPS audio: 2x speakers, 2x microphones

2x speakers, 2x microphones fingerprint sensor: integrated under the display

integrated under the display os: OxygenOS 13.0 based on Android 13

OxygenOS 13.0 based on Android 13 cameras: front: 16MP S5K3P9SP04, f/2.4 rear: 50MP main 8MP ultra wide angle, f/2.2, FOV 112°, FF, 16mm eq. 2MP macro, f/2.4, FOV 89°, FF 21mm eq.

drums: 5,000mAh, 80W fast charge

5,000mAh, 80W fast charge dimensions and weight: 162.6×75.1×8.15mm by 191.5g.