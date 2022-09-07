The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will be presented on August 11 according to Ice Universe

The long-awaited Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will arrive earlier than expected, as it could be August 11, a day after Samsung’s foldables, according to leak source Ice universe. Normally, Xiaomi announces its new releases weeks in advance, so this news is somewhat surprising. Several leakers, including Ice and Digital Chat Station, discovered a screenshot of Lao Wei, Xiaomi’s director of mobile products, which allegedly comes from the Mix Fold 2.
It has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,520px, confirming the rumored 21:9 aspect ratio for the phone’s cover screen. For comparison, the cover screen of the original Mi Mix Fold had a 27:9 ratio. Also, that screen had a 90Hz refresh rate, while the new one will go up to 120Hz according to rumors. This means that the internal screen will have an aspect ratio of 10.3:9, instead of 4:3 as in its predecessor. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with 12GB of RAM and 512GB or 1TB of storage. It will support 56W fast charging (same as the original).