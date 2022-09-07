The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will be presented on August 11 according to Ice Universe

- Advertisement -

The long-awaited Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will arrive earlier than expected, as it could be 11, a day after Samsung’s foldables, to leak source Ice . Normally, Xiaomi announces its new releases weeks in advance, so this news is somewhat surprising. Several leakers, including Ice and Digital Chat Station, discovered a screenshot of Lao Wei, Xiaomi’s director of mobile products, which allegedly comes from the Mix Fold 2.

It has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,520px, confirming the rumored 21:9 aspect ratio for the phone’s cover screen. For comparison, the cover screen of the original Mi Mix Fold had a 27:9 ratio. Also, that screen had a 90Hz refresh rate, while the new one will go up to 120Hz according to rumors. This means that the internal screen will have an aspect ratio of 10.3:9, instead of 4:3 as in its predecessor. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with 12GB of RAM and 512GB or 1TB of storage. It will support 56W fast charging (same as the original).