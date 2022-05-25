Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7: the best activity bracelet is renewed with interesting news

After a torrent of rumours, finally the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 is now official. An activity bracelet that is renewed once again to continue dominating the market thanks to a quality-price ratio that is impossible to beat.

Of course, although the first rumors pointed to the possibility that the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 had GPS, it has not been the case in the end. In exchange, we have a larger screen and an increase in terms of autonomy.

This is the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7

On an aesthetic level we see very few changes, or really none, so the company has maintained that idea of ​​”if something works, don’t touch it”. Yes we see changes in the screen of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7, which happens to have 1.62 inches compared to 1.56 “of its predecessor. How could it be otherwise, it has an AMOLED panel to guarantee the best image quality and that you can see all kinds of content on the sunniest days.

Thanks in part to his brightness level up to 500 nits. The big news? Always On Display arrives so you can see information or notifications with the screen off.

We have told you before the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 does not have GPS, but there will be an NFC version to make mobile payments. In addition, it will have all kinds of sensors to measure every last step you take, as well as a monitor for blood oxygen levels or sleep quality.

If you want the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 to train, know that this model has ability to detect 30 sports and 120 different activities. Finally, the battery increases to 180 mAh, to further improve the autonomy of this powerful device.

With respect to price and release date of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7At the moment it has been presented in China at a price of 239 euros, about 33 euros to change, for the normal model or 279 yuan, about 39 euros to change, for the NFC version.

His arrival in Spain? At the moment it is a mystery, but in the coming months they will make the global launch so you can buy the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7which will surely have a price of around 50 euros in our country.

Without a doubt, a product that will once again be a bestseller, although the changes compared to its predecessor have not been too obvious. Of course, we will have to be attentive since the firm could surprise us with a Pro version that does have GPS.

