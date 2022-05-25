TikTok develops HTML 5 mini-games and live games

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

TIkTok is expanding the range of services it will offer through its platform with mini video games based on HTML 5 technology.

One of the live video games developed by TikTok resembles “Pictionary”

This seems to detach from the investments which, according to the Reuters news agency, would be making TikTok in companies that develop this type of game. A content that seems to fit into the strategy of other platforms to complete the services they offer to their subscribers. This is the case of what has already happened with Netflix and its increasingly wide range of games, available as if they were one more channel within the app for mobile devices of this streaming platform.

In the case of TikTok they would be the minigames developed by the company ByteDance those that would have already begun to be used in the testing phase in Vietnam, an extreme that has been denied by the social network itself.

Already last year from TikTok the agreement that had been reached with Zynga was announced to present exclusively on the social network the game “Disco Loco 3D”, at which point it was confirmed that discussions were underway with other video game development platforms. The “Garden of Good” minigame was also presented by TikTok, developed through an agreement with the non-profit organization Feeding America and whose objective, within an experimental program, was to obtain funds to allocate them to charitable works. .

Now it would be a question of adding a catalog of mini-games to the entertainment possibilities of TikTok that, in addition, could be an additional way of monetization. This could happen either because advertising is included in video games or if there is an option to purchase within the app.

Independently of the development of video games based on HTML 5 technology, TikTok is also exploring the possibility of develop live games that would allow expanding the streaming experience between content creators and viewers. One of these games would be “Draw & Guess” (Draw and Guess), a video game pictorial style in which the players would receive words so that from them they draw pictures on the screen of figures that allow the spectators to guess what they correspond to. The correct answer would be displayed on the screen.

