Xiaomi launches an advanced drone that is capable of… reading what you write!

There is no dispute that Xiaomi It has become one of the flashiest drone manufacturers out there for home users. Well, it has just announced a new model with one of its sub-brands that is quite interesting because it includes some options that are striking and make it offer uses that very few allow in your price range.

The model in question is the Xiaomi FIMI X8 SE 2022 V2, which is an evolution of a device that is already on the market and that adds improvements that are at least striking. One of them is that this is a drone that includes what is necessary to be able to play your voice. For this, a microphone is included in a module called Megaphone with which it is possible to use sound with the device, since you can broadcast from music to read a text that you write. And does it offer enough power? Well, the truth is that yes, because the manufacturer indicates that it can reach nothing less than 100 meters.

Aesthetically, this is a model that is very similar to the previous generation, and an example of this is that it includes four propellers to offer good performance in general when flying and, also, power to be fast, since it is capable of reaching the 65 kilometers per hour (By the way, the maximum altitude it can reach is 500 meters. It is important to note that this model announced now has no problems when work whether it rains or snowsan interesting development.

Other good details of this Xiaomi drone

Without having problems when controlling the flight with a smartphone at a distance of up to 10 kilometers, either iOS or Android. It should be noted that in the autonomy section, the 4,500 mAh interchangeable battery inside this drone is more than enough to get to 35 minutes Of flight. Quite a respectable brand. By the way, the weight of this new version has been drastically reduced, since it remains at 250 grams, making it very comfortable to transport.

Xiaomi

If you are wondering about the capacity offered by the Xiaomi FIMI X8 SE 2022 V2 when it comes to taking photos or recording videos, it must be said that this is convincing. One integrates sony camera with a focal aperture of F: 1.6 and a resolution of 48 megapixels. This allows, among other things, to obtain video with a 4K quality without problems, and you will have no problem using it when the amount of light in the environment is not the best possible.

The price is for this new model

Before providing this information, it should be noted that it is possible to buy the Xiaomi drone with a I send dedicated to him, which is quite ergonomic and useful (purchased separately). Its great addition is that the response offered in this respect to the use of a smartphone goes down to 130 millisecondsso handling in flight is optimized.

With the possibility of using microSD cards to store photos and videos, the sale price of this Xiaomi FIMI X8 SE 2022 V2 according to published data is $499 (it is expected to reach the Spanish market), so it is not exactly crazy considering everything it offers.

>