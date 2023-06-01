Xiaomi 14 Pro in the first image: very thin edges and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

The first rumors are starting to emerge on the net , top-of-the-range smartphone called to replace the current 13 Pro, debuted in China at the end of 2022 and arrived in Europe last February. There is still time for its release on the market (December?) but some interesting details allow us to get a general idea of ​​what its main characteristics will be.

Starting from those purely aesthetics: the render posted by Ice Universe on Twitter shows a smartphone with curved display, rounded corners And very thin and homogeneous frames on all four sides – chin therefore included. Screen-body ratio which therefore appears decidedly high thanks also to the presence of only the small upper hole that houses the camera. Unfortunately we do not have any other pictures available.



Xiaomi 14 Pro Specifications

Instead, we owe Digital Chat Station the first information on the technical sector: according to the leaker Xiaomi 14 Pro should be based on Qualcomm’s brand new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform and have a battery of 5,000mAh with fast charging a 90/120W wired and 50W wireless. It is also hypothesized the existence of two variants of the same smartphone: one with a flat display and 90W charging, the other with a curved display (as shown in the render) and 120W charging.

Finally, rumors refer to a camera with WLG lenses (Wafer Level Glass) with hybrid structure, large focal aperture and anti-reflection coating. The first smartphone to adopt this technology was Redmi K40 Gaming Edition in 2021: there are 6 lenses, one of which is in glass and 5 in plastic made by AAC Optics. WLG lenses make it possible to reduce the size of the camera and, consequently, to reduce the weight and thickness of the smartphone. For the benefit of the design of the Xiaomi 14 Pro.

