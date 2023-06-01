Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro, the Global variants of both have already been spotted

- Advertisement -

It seems that we are already (relatively) close to the release of and 14 Pro – globalmoreover, not only Chinese: both devices have been spotted on the IMEI Database. Little concrete information emerges, but we report it:

Xiaomi 14 Global model number: 23127PNOCG

Xiaomi 14 Pro Global model number: 23116PN5BG

As we know, so far Xiaomi has adopted a “preferential” strategy for its reference market – global smartphones arrive with significant delays, and often some models remain exclusive to China. To say: Xiaomi 13 Ultra was announced in China on April 18, and to date it is not known when it will arrive in Europe; Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro were presented in Europe at the end of February, they had already arrived in China on December 12 of the previous year.

For now, very little is known about Xiaomi 14 Series; after all, there is still a lot of time, one could consider, given that the range is generally updated on an annual basis. Still, this year things might be a little different. We know for example that Qualcomm should present Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 well in advance of the usual, and therefore it is not absurd to assume that smartphone manufacturers will also follow Qualcomm, approaching the iPhone release period. Everything remains to be verified, of course, but it is very likely that we will know more over the course of the summer.

- Advertisement -

That said, let’s summarize the forecasts that have emerged so far. Having verified the SoC speech, at least for the Pro model, they are expected 5,000mAh of battery, 90 or 120 W wired and 50 W wireless charging, extremely narrow borders, super slim WLG lens and two display variants – with curved side edges and flat. For now that’s all.