Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, now there is everything: here are videos and specifications

One day after the launch of the new foldable range, SnoopyTech tries to mess up Motorola’s plans. The leaker posted some interesting material on Twitter on : An image showing the Razr 40 Ultra in the three colourways which will be offered at launch and on complete technical prospectusthe typical image that Motorola prepares for press and media, and a video of 30 seconds “slideshow” in which Razr 40 Ultra is shown in every aspect, the classic used to promote the product.

Both have all the air of the material that comes directly and without too many turns from men of the subsidiary Lenovo and, small note of color, is all in Italianincluding video captions. SnoopyTech assured in the comments that “the document is one of the official ones”. In short: they are not, and will not be until tomorrow, official technical specifications but unofficial it seems so.

Interesting, even if it’s not something we discover now, the presence of the SoC Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, preferred to 8 Gen 2 been available for six months now. The former is about a year old but evidently the balance between cost and efficiency made Motorola prefer it to the latter, and it is not surprising in the case of the Razr 40 Ultra since with a limited battery size there is a need for hardware efficient to offer decent range.

And i display, moreover, they will not consume very little. The internal one can even reach i 165Hz, there are not many other products on the market that go that far, a courageous choice by Motorola for a clamshell foldable with 3,800 mAh. The same goes for the external display: it will not be at 165 Hz but 144Hz it is however a higher value than the average of the top of the range, which generally stop at 120 Hz.

However, the speculations are now at zero. will arrive tomorrow, at a price that according to rumors will not be off the market.

MOTOROLA RAZR 40 ULTRA OFFICIAL SPECS