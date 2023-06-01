Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 official: specifications, images and price

Motorola has made it official Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, the revised and updated edition of what, after saying goodbye to the Galaxy Notes due to the “merger” with the Galaxy S Ultra, is the only smartphone of a well-known brand on the market that has its distinctive feature imprinted in its name, the presence of the nib. Moto G Stylus 5G is a smartphone Almost unique to the integrated niba feature it shares with the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and is the only one under $500.

Yes, let’s talk about dollars because like its predecessor, not even the new G Stylus 5G has any news about its sale in Europe. It has been announced in the United States and Canada and will probably never sail to the other side of the ocean. Too bad, because it is a product that could have its say due to its price and peculiarities, and is intriguing due to the presence in the cockpit of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, SoC that we haven’t had the chance to try yet.

Motorola is one of the few companies that manages to bring out the best in terms of balance between performance and consumption from any SoC, so even if the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 on paper is a medium-low range product with not exciting premises, it is possible that with a highly optimized interface like My UX can perform quite well. Undoubtedly helps fluency and agility the presence of a 120Hz displaywith an important diagonal (6.6 inches) that pairs with the two stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos: it seems perfect for entertaining on the go.

Otherwise there’s not much in the spec sheet to get excited about: the picture is balanced as for many other products of the winged house, the typical ones from which Motorola, like few others, manages to bring out the best. Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 will be available in the US and Canada starting June 2 at the MSRP of $399.99.

MOTO G STYLUS 5G 2023 – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS