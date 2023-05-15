Why does one AirPod discharge faster than the other? So you can fix it

It is very common for AirPods users to complain that one of their earbuds discharges before the other. This can be due to various reasons, but in most cases, it is a charge imbalance issue between the two headsets.

The first step to fixing this problem is to identify which of the two AirPods is discharging faster. You can do this by checking the battery level on the screen of your iOS device..

If one AirPod has a significantly lower battery level than the other, then that is the one that is draining faster. Once you’ve identified the AirPod that is discharging the fastest, there are several things you can do to fix the problem. With that being said, here below you can find some solutions that can help you.

– Charge your AirPods separately: The first thing you can do is try charging your AirPods separately. To do this, place an AirPod in its charging case and connect the case to a power source. Then repeat the same process until both are fully charged. Make sure AirPods charge equally before using them again.

– Clean your AirPods: Dirt, dust and grease can affect the performance of your AirPods. Be sure to keep them clean and free of any debris that may be clogging the charging lines.

– Change microphone settings: Change which of the two AirPods is the one that will be used as the microphone each time they are connected to your mobile. For this, connect your AirPods to your iPhone, then enter the app Setting and click on the name of your headphones. Below all the available options, click on the one that says Microphone. Among the three tabs that are there (Always connect AirPods automatically, always use the left AirPod and always use the right AirPod), it is best that you choose the automatic option, or failing that, that you change the microphone configuration to the AirPod taking longer to download.

– Use the lowest AirPod first: An easy way to fix the problem is to use the AirPod that has the lowest battery level first. This way, both AirPods discharge at a similar rate and the charge imbalance is reduced.