Why buying refurbished smartphones is in fashion

We all like smartphones with good features, but sometimes their high prices mean that they are not within the reach of all pockets.

Luckily, there are ways to get a smartphone or, in general, any electronic product at a price considerably lower than the usual sale price without having to sacrifice quality: refurbished electronic products.

BackMarket It is the first market that gives consumers access to thousands of electronic products (smartphones, laptops, washing machines,…) that have been refurbished by certified professionals, at a lower price and maintaining the same quality as the original product.

The advantages of buying refurbished products

The main advantage of reconditioned products is that their price since a refurbished product costs between 30% and 70% less than a new product.

In Back Market, the quality of the products is guaranteed since, unlike second-hand products, the products that make up the Back Market platform are completely restored by certified professionals and the quality is guaranteed.

All products purchased at Back Market have a minimum guarantee of 12 months and a term of 30 days of withdrawal which means that you can return your product in perfect condition during this period if, for some reason, you are not satisfied, and you will receive a refund.

Another advantage of Back Market is that it offers payment facilities, being possible make the payment in 3, 4 or 6 installments.

Buying reconditioned products is also a gesture for the planet: less raw material is used, less energy is consumed, less CO2 is emitted and less electronic waste is generated.

Back Market’s mobile comparator

The mobile comparator from Back Market is a good tool for users who are considering purchasing a new smartphone and are looking for information about the differences between two models.

We can use this platform to compare the features and price of iPhone 11vs. iPhone 12for example:

In the comparison we can see that the Refurbished iPhone 11 is for sale from only €364, Meanwhile he Refurbished iPhone 12 is from €562.

Just below we can see a summary of how both devices compare in the most important aspects (screen, audio, camera, features and battery), as well as customer opinions and value for money metrics.

If we kept scrolling we could see a detailed comparison of some specifications. For example, here is the comparison between the screen of both models:

With all this information, it is easy to decide between one model and another, and save money by buying a refurbished smartphone at the best price.