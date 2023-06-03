Where to watch the NBA Finals for free

- Advertisement -

The nba finals They are already here and they have started in the best possible way, with an excellent first game in which the Denver Nuggets prevailed against the Miami Heat. The series holds great emotions, and most likely you are impatient to know how to appreciate this great spectacle of North American basketball from the comfort of your mobile devices.

With a VPN you can access the following options to watch all the games no matter what country you are in.

In addition to enjoying the plays of the great stars of this sport, watching the NBA finals totally live is of great help to carry out your first-hand analysis if, for example, you want to earn some extra money by betting on the games. of the NBA.

Fortunately, the options to watch the games that remain in this exciting definition are varied. Next. We indicate some of the best, whether you are in Spain, Latin America or the United States.

So you can watch the NBA finals for free

– Movistar Plus: It is the best option if you are in Spain. And it is that the pay television platform will be transmitting all the games of the electrifying key between Denver and Miami.

If you still don’t have a Movistar Plus subscription, you can access a free trial so you don’t miss the finals of the best basketball league in the world.

–StarPlus: is an excellent recommendation for users from Colombia, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Peru and Paraguay, as well as other countries in South America and Mexico.

The trick is to create a profile and add your Mercado Libre or Mercado Pago payment details to access the free 7-day trial period. This will allow you to watch several of the NBA Finals games.

-ESPN: is another alternative for users in South America and the United States. If you have a subscription to a cable television service, you can watch all the finals games through the official ESPN signal.

–ABC: The famous chain is also known for offering its viewers in the United States, like ESPN, the chance to see all the games of the NBA finals.