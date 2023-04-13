WhatsApp works on video messages, the first signs in the iOS beta

In reality it is not entirely new and the first signs had already appeared in a previous distribution, but the development process seems to be proceeding at its best judging by the progress. Let’s talk about video message sending function which similarly to the audio-only counterpart, will allow video content of the video to be delivered to our contacts maximum duration of 60 seconds . The screen shared by WABetaInfo shows us a preview of how content of this kind will look in the chat list .

After the arrival of Companion Mode for all Android beta testers, i.e. the long-awaited function that will allow you to use the same WhatsApp account on two different mobile devices, the messaging service has also updated its iOS counterpart by revealing the development of a another interesting feature.

The novelty with respect to the last distribution is that the preview now correctly displays video messages within the chat list, a sign that the feature is ever closer to its official debut. However, some time may still pass, depending on the fact that WhatsApp may want to do things right right away, for example by making video messages compatible with other platforms.

If anyone wondered what is the difference between a video and a video messageit just changes that the second can only be registered and sent in real time, thus providing greater guarantees of authenticity and timeliness. Video messages will also be end-to-end encrypted, meaning only recipients will be able to view them and not even WhatsApp will be able to access them. For now, the ability to save videos or forward them is inhibited, however the limit in the current beta version can be circumvented with the screen recording function. Everything will change when the self-destruct mode is activated, where viewing is allowed only once and it is not possible to save the contents of the screen with both built-in and third-party solutions.

The ability to send video messages is under development and will be available in a future app update, so we’ll talk about it in the future, perhaps as more signs appear on Android as well. In addition to Companion Mode and video messages, an Android beta recently revealed that the Newsletter function will be called Channels in the final version. More details in the article written a few days ago.