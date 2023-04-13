Samsung releases April patch update for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3

The foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are being Updated with the April security patch in much of Europe. According to changelog information, firmware versions F926BXXU3EWD1 and F711BXXU4EWCC, respectively, are being released.

In both cases, smartphones receive the fix for about 66 security holes found in Android 13, in addition to some fixes for flaws that are present in Samsung’s proprietary interface.

Despite this, the changelog does not mention by name the problems that were fixed.