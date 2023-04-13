Samsung releases April patch update for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3

The foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are being Updated with the April security patch in much of Europe. According to changelog information, firmware versions F926BXXU3EWD1 and F711BXXU4EWCC, respectively, are being released.
In both cases, smartphones receive the fix for about 66 security holes found in Android 13, in addition to some fixes for flaws that are present in Samsung’s proprietary interface.
Despite this, the changelog does not mention by name the problems that were fixed.
For now, the update is rolling out slowly and gradually. Therefore, we emphasize that it may take a little longer to be available on your smartphone here in Europe.
If you want to check availability, the path is simple:
Settings > Software Update > Download & Install.
It should be remembered that other high-end and even mid-range smartphones are also receiving the latest security package.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform
- 12 GB of RAM memory
- 256 or 512 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage
- Side biometric reader
- S Pen support
- Front camera under the screen 4 MP (f/1.8)
- 10 MP cover camera (f/2.2)
- Triple set of rear cameras:
- 12 MP main sensor (f/1.8, OIS)
- 12 MP ultrawide sensor (f/2.2)
- 12 MP telephoto sensor (f/2.4, OIS), with 2x optical and 10x digital zoom
- Dimensions: 128.1 x 158.2 x 6.4 mm (opened) or 67.1 x 158.2 x 16-14.4 mm (folded)
- Weight: 271 grams
- 4,400 mAh battery
- Android 11 as operating system, under One UI interface
- The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available on Amazon for BRL 4,397.
- The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available from the Official Samsung Store for BRL 6,999 and on Amazon for BRL 14,100.